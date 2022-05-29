Prasad Gune Sells 1,600 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $21,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,788.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

UDMY stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Udemy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UDMY shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

