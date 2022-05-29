PlutusDeFi Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (PLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlutusDeFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,346.21 or 0.99917884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001703 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Profile

PLT is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlutusDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlutusDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.