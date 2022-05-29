Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.38) Per Share

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.38) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $63.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $202.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

