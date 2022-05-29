PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,040 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 19,928.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 560,801 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $383,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $217,098.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and sold 322,148 shares worth $4,895,478. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLBY Group stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

