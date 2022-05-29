Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$5.22.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$27.90 million for the quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.