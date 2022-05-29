Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Down 51.7% in May

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the April 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.5 days.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of PZRIF stock remained flat at $$9.69 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 734. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

