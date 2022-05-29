Pitcairn Co. Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 601,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,648,000 after acquiring an additional 159,713 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

CHD opened at $90.33 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

