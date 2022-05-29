Pitcairn Co. Takes $241,000 Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $1,542,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1,996.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 186,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 177,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ON. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $61.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

