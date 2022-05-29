Pitcairn Co. Takes $224,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.