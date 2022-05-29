Pitcairn Co. Sells 430 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cowen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cowen by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,007,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $733.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COWN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Cowen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.