Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,987 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

FTI opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

