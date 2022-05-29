Pitcairn Co. Has $369,000 Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Ambev by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 48.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,963,000 after buying an additional 14,867,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,202,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,765,000 after buying an additional 855,151 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,402,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,327,000 after buying an additional 1,816,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 180.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,171,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after buying an additional 5,897,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.