Pitcairn Co. Has $351,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.38.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

