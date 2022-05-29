Pitcairn Co. Has $252,000 Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 3,208.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

NYSE:WU opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

Western Union declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

