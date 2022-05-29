Pitcairn Co. Boosts Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,031,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after acquiring an additional 437,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,310,000 after acquiring an additional 271,397 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,548,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,187,000 after acquiring an additional 128,307 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Frasch purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,842 shares of company stock worth $2,245,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.10.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

