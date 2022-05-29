Pitcairn Co. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,222 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,176,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,736,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU opened at $35.23 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

