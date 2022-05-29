Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) will report $8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.47 to $10.19. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $2.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 242.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $33.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.19 to $39.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $29.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.74 to $39.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.05.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,280 shares of company stock worth $19,194,732. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital World Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after acquiring an additional 903,653 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after acquiring an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded up $7.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,228. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $282.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

