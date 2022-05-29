Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Up 115.7% in May

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the April 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 11.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 564,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 58,599 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 227.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 374,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 334,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter.

PHD opened at $9.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

