Pigeoncoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,802.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $296,139.83 and $5,802.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006510 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

