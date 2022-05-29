Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) PT Raised to $23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. Photronics has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $470,276. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Photronics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 211.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

