Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Photronics traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 2532931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Photronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $36,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $470,276. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Photronics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Photronics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Photronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

