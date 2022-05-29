Phore (PHR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $261,410.92 and $2.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001327 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,992,581 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars.

