PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the April 30th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE GHY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 138,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 155,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

