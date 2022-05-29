Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.5% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 732,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,264,000 after acquiring an additional 567,368 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 145,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $302.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

