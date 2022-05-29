Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Get Petrofac alerts:

POFCY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Petrofac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.76) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petrofac has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

Petrofac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petrofac (POFCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.