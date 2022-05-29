Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.38 EPS.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

PRDO opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $760.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $173,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $109,627.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,555 shares in the company, valued at $905,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,997 shares of company stock valued at $981,656. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 53.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

