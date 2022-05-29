Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $67.68 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.68.

A number of brokerages have commented on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. 2,639,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,292,953. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,562,000 after buying an additional 703,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,147,000 after buying an additional 206,254 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after buying an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after buying an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.