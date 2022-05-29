Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$53.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.22.

Shares of PPL opened at C$51.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.42 billion and a PE ratio of 22.39. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$37.02 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0000001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.04%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.64, for a total value of C$138,600.59. Insiders sold 28,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,432 in the last quarter.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

