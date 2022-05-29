PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Update

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,000 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the April 30th total of 343,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,792,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,715.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PEDEVCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 968,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 172.08%.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

