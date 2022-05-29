Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PEB stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. 1,091,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

PEB has been the subject of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,090,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,168,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,558,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,874,000 after buying an additional 186,269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,547,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,614,000 after buying an additional 38,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 523,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 101,108 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

