Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Holdings Lowered by Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,859,970 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,264,817 shares during the quarter. Peabody Energy comprises about 2.3% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Elliott Investment Management L.P. owned about 20.30% of Peabody Energy worth $260,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.13. 5,464,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,706,846. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

