Patrick Charles Evans Purchases 35,500 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$24,537.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,854,587 shares in the company, valued at C$1,281,890.53.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 7,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$4,953.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 10,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$7,366.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$3,780.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 20,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$11,776.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,210.00.

Shares of CVE MRZ opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.58. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.31 and a 52-week high of C$0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.27 million and a P/E ratio of -6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 13.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Mirasol Resources ( CVE:MRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

