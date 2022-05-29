Patricia Dimond Buys 4,332 Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) insider Patricia Dimond acquired 4,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,148 ($14.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,731.36 ($62,578.78).

Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 1,124 ($14.14) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £999.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,194.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,136.91. Hilton Food Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 988 ($12.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,266 ($15.93).

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a GBX 21.50 ($0.27) dividend. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HFG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.37) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.