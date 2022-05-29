Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Invests $840,000 in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned about 0.07% of Ferroglobe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ferroglobe by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 92,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after buying an additional 421,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 400.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ GSM opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $715.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.00 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

