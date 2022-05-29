Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Invests $535,000 in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.93% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.05.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

