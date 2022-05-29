Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys New Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 60.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 30.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 114.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares during the period.

Shares of FSRXU opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in identifying businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries.

