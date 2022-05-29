Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Acquires Shares of 60,748 Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned about 0.15% of Tailwind Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWND. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

