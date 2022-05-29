Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.68.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 35.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PANL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

