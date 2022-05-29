Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OXM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.29.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.57. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

