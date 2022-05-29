Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.34 billion-$13.34 billion.
OTCMKTS OTSKY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.20. 45,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,116. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $22.86.
