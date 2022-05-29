Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.34 billion-$13.34 billion.

OTCMKTS OTSKY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.20. 45,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,116. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

