OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Down 54.5% in May

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the April 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OriginClear stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,547. OriginClear has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.45 million, a PE ratio of -1,590.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. OriginClear had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 265.45%.

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

