Orient Walt (HTDF) Market Capitalization Achieves $465,545.61

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Orient Walt has a market cap of $465,545.61 and $10,257.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,797% against the dollar and now trades at $7,270.61 or 0.24887664 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00501160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00033760 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008757 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

