ORAO Network Price Up 28% This Week (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $197,730.36 and $21,628.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ORAO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded 28% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 556.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,999.44 or 0.27414778 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00503616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033918 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008842 BTC.

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

