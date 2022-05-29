Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Northland Securities to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities downgraded Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Ooma stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $344.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

