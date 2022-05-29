Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

OOMA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.79.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of OOMA opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. Ooma has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $344.83 million, a PE ratio of -202.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,072,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 276,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 618,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 233,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ooma by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ooma by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 165,737 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.