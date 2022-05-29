Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $235.91 million and $14.38 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000924 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00088205 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017592 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016824 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000306 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00256045 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars.

