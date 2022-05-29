Ontology (ONT) Achieves Market Cap of $232.36 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $232.36 million and approximately $15.46 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00084473 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000305 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00240707 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars.

