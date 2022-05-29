ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,332,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 7.03% of ONEOK worth $1,841,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKE opened at $67.05 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

