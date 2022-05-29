ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,034. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ONEOK by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in ONEOK by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

