One Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Bank of America by 43.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 28.7% in the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

BAC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 43,365,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,012,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

